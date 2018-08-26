Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

PESHAWAR: PTI MPA Maliha Ali Asghar Khan has been found to be the richest lawmaker in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with assets worth millions, Geo reported.

Asiya Khattak, also a PTI lawmaker, doesn’t own any assets, according to details submitted by the MPAs to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Maliha Ali, a resident of Mansehra, has declared assets worth Rs930 million, while Asiya has declared nothing in her account that makes her the poorest member of the assembly. She was elected on reserved seat.

Maliha holds a BA degree in psychology and political science from Federal College for Women, Rawalpindi. She became an MPA on women reserved seat in 2013.

Asiya holds postgraduate degree in international relations.

Following Maliha Ali in the list is Ayesha Bano who owns assets worth Rs50 million.

PPP leader Nighat Orakzai owns 90 tolas of gold while Shagufta Malik of ANP has assets worth Rs4.5 million to her name.