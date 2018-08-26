Sun August 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 26, 2018

PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election

ISLAMABAD: Jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has put his eight behind PPP leader Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani for the upcoming election of President of Pakistan, Geo News reported.

According to sources, PML-N may withdraw its candidates if a consensus is reached to field the former premier for the presidential election that is scheduled to take place on September 4.

Sources add that PML-N is strongly opposed to Aitzaz Ahsan’s name for the prized slot.

On the other hand, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has refused to pull Ahsan off the race despite the opposition’s demands to do so.

Apart from Gilani, the PML-N is also willing to support Raza Rabbani for the coveted position.

It may be mentioned here that opposition parties are bound to field their candidate for the election by Monday. 

