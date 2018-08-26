Sun August 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 26, 2018

PMLN leader offers help to PTI govt in launching two new PTV channels

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Marrium Auranzeb on Saturday said she would be happy to help government launch two new channels of the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV).

She made the offer while responding to information Minister Fawad Chaudhry who used his Twitter account to announce the government's decision to launch  dedicated Sports Channel to cover all sports except Cricket and to re-brand  PTV Sports as PTV Cricket .

Marrium Aurangzeb, who served as State Minister in the previous government of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, informed the minister complete proposals for both channels were ready.

She advised the minister to go trough the proposal to launch them as soon as possible.   

