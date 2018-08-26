Fake news: ‘No truth in Jogezai’s nomination as Governor Balochistan’

ISLAMABAD: A government spokesperson Sunday rejected news reports regarding nomination of Ameer Muhammad Khan Jogezai as Governor Balochistan.



It was mere a suggestion and was not a final decision, a press release quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Terming the news as baseless, it was further clarified that after surfacing of certain evidences related to Jogezai, no further development took place over the proposal.

The clarification came a day after Dr Ameer Mohammad Khan Jogezai refuted claims that he had excused himself from taking up the post of the governor of Balochistan.

He said while speaking to Geo News almost an hour after reports emerged about his claim to step down.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominee for the post of Balochistan governorship told Geo News that his comments had been portrayed in an incorrect manner. “I did not excuse myself from the nomination of Balochistan Governor post,” Dr Jogezai explained, adding: “I’d said I won’t take the oath as the governor until I’m given the required clearance.”

Noting that the government offices will reopen in the coming week after the Eid-ul-Azha holidays, the governor of Balochistan nominee said he would “take oath after the NAB issues the certificate next week. I do not have any FIR or cases against me at present,” Dr Jogezai commented, adding that he was “grateful to the prime minister for nominating me for the governorship”.

Earlier, a video clip — that surfaced on social media and available with Geo News — suggested that Dr Jogezai had excused himself from the nomination. In the video clip, he had expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Balochistan Awami Party for placing their trust in him. “I’m very grateful to Khan sahab, my friends in Balochistan and the BAP,” he had said.

The nominee had further explained that multiple members of his family have held top provincial governmental posts, such as ministerships, governorships, and ambassadorships, in the past. “… They have been an ambassador; my nephew, Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan has been a federal minister … [considering this], I come from an important background,” he explained.

Dr Jogezai had said he came to the decision “for my honour and that of my family, my friends, and especially, Imran Khan. For me, this post does not hold that much importance but God forbid, someone’s honour gets tainted because of me.”

He further noted that there were “no NAB references against me, there is no ongoing inquiry, and there has been no FIR. That case is from 2005 so take it up with them. Till then, I’m sitting here, comfortable and relaxed.” He, however, had mentioned that he did not wish to become a cause of problems for anyone else, which is why he had reportedly excused himself from the nomination.