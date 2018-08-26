Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PM picks competent officers but avoids principle of right man for right job

PM picks competent officers but avoids principle of right man for right job
Europe and the BRI

Europe and the BRI
The opposition’s dilemmas

The opposition’s dilemmas
Stolen asset recovery

Stolen asset recovery
PTI govt’s decision of channels for kids, cricket lauded

PTI govt’s decision of channels for kids, cricket lauded
Irresponsible statement: Rahul Gandhi supports idea of surgical strikes in Pakistan!

Irresponsible statement: Rahul Gandhi supports idea of surgical strikes in Pakistan!
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Punjab to play leading role in 100-day plan, says CM

Punjab to play leading role in 100-day plan, says CM
Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed
US senator John McCain dead at 81: office

US senator John McCain dead at 81: office

Sports

AFP
August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sri Lanka Cricket rejects ticket ‘rip off’ claim

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka cricket authorities Sunday rejected claims of discrimination against England fans in the pricing of tickets for an upcoming tour, saying both foreign and local supporters would be charged the same.

England will play five one-day internationals, a one-off Twenty20 match and three Tests between October 10 and November 27 at four venues -- Colombo, Dambulla, Galle and Pallekele.

British media reports have alleged a "rip off", with England fans charged 50 pounds (10,250 rupees) while locals paid only 1.50 pounds (307 rupees).

Sri Lanka Cricket administrative chief Aruna de Silva said the English media had compared the price of tickets in the most expensive enclosure to those in the cheapest open stands.

"Whether it is an English fan or a local they pay the same rate. There is no discrimination whatsoever. If England fans want to, they are welcome to buy the cheapest tickets," de Silva told AFP.

He said grandstand tickets were available through a hospitality company which had bought the rights for Test matches.

The company was bundling food and drinks with tickets to the air-conditioned enclosure and charging a premium on the standard rates, but that applied equally to both foreigners and locals, de Silva said.

In Colombo, the grandstand is priced at 5,000 rupees ($31 or 24 pounds) while the cheapest ticket would cost 300 rupees ($1.87, 1.47 pounds), de Silva said. For Test matches, the fifth day’s play is free.

England fans known as the Barmy Army have asked Sri Lankan cricket authorities to reduce prices for them. But de Silva said they could not cut prices for foreigners when locals were being charged the full ticket price.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Pakistan's Muhammad Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Pakistan's Muhammad Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
Serena ready to take New York spotlight at U.S. Open

Serena ready to take New York spotlight at U.S. Open
Hazara woman grabs first Karate medal for Pakistan in Asian Games

Hazara woman grabs first Karate medal for Pakistan in Asian Games
Favourites' tag suits Pakistan for 2019 World Cup: Fakhar Zaman

Favourites' tag suits Pakistan for 2019 World Cup: Fakhar Zaman

Load More load more

Spotlight

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report
Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Photos & Videos

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s