What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

Pakistanis are quite used to listening to rants of politicians who can go to any lengths to assail their opponents.

Beside using foul language, they won't even shy away from posting morphed pictures and fake news catering to their political agendas and targeting leaders of rival parties.

In the run up to July 25 elections, people saw candidates target their opponents in speeches laced with expletives and name calling.

Some of them were summoned by the electoral body to explain their behaviors and they got away with a simple apology without facing any punishment.

They can justify their behaviors as spur of the moment reactions and might cite examples from other democracies too where politicians not only use derogatory language but also indulge in physical fights.

But, if they are seeking a lesson in dissent, they might want to look at the political career of US Senator John McCain who just passed away.

If this is too much too ask for, then they must watch just one short video of the deceased in order learn how a man of honor is supposed to treat men and women that he had some disagreements with.

US senator John McCain died Saturday after losing a battle to brain cancer at the age of 81.

As American's took to social media to pay tribute to the former Republican leader, a video of him was widely circulated as an homage to a man who respected his opponents.

In the video McCain is seen taking part in a debate in the run up to election where a woman attempts to seek his approval while criticizing Obama who would became the first black President of the United States of America.

"I Gotta ask you a question. I do not believe him, I can't trust Obama. I have read about him, and he’s not, um, he’s an Arab, the woman says before the Senior politician takes the mic from one of his supporters.



"No, ma'am. He is a decent family man, a citizen that i just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues and that's what this campaign is all about. He is not," he responds.

While sharing this video of Associated Press (AP), a Twitter user captioned this on Twitter saying "Undoubtedly one of the most memorable John McCain clips".