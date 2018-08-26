Sun August 26, 2018
August 26, 2018

Rakhsha Bandhan 2018: Hindus celebrate brotherhood, love

People of Hindu faith in Pakistan and elsewhere are celebrating Rakhsha Bandhan today (Sunday).

On this festival, sisters and brothers put aside their quarrels and personal grudges to commemorate the Hindu tradition.

Sisters tie a thread (Rakhi) around wrists of their brothers to symbolically express their love for them and seek theirs in return.

The tradition is not bound with celebrations among biological brother-sister relationship, but also to express brotherly respect to assumed brothers.





