Sun August 26, 2018
Presidential election: Opposition picks joint candidate today

Hugs and hate

The FATF tightrope

Journey to ‘Naya Pakistan’ has kicked off: Buzdar

Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?

Irresponsible statement: Rahul Gandhi supports idea of surgical strikes in Pakistan!

Jogezai denies excusing from governorship

Swati meets PM, requests suspending NADRA chief for RTS failure probe

People, parliament have rejected ‘Do More’ mantra: Rabbani

US senator John McCain dead at 81: office

World

AFP
August 26, 2018

US senator John McCain dead at 81: office

Washington: US senator John McCain, a celebrated war hero known for reaching across the aisle in an increasingly divided America, died Saturday after losing a battle to brain cancer, his office said. He was 81.

"Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28pm on August 25, 2018. With the senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family," his office said in a statement.

"At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 60 years."

