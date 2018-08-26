Sat August 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election

Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election
Hugs and hate

Hugs and hate
The FATF tightrope

The FATF tightrope
Senator Rabbani questions PTI’s ‘haste’ in seeking dialogue with India

Senator Rabbani questions PTI’s ‘haste’ in seeking dialogue with India
Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?

Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?
Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4

Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4
Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018

Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018
Swati meets PM, requests suspending NADRA chief for RTS failure probe

Swati meets PM, requests suspending NADRA chief for RTS failure probe
Three FATA senators, two former MNAs join PTI

Three FATA senators, two former MNAs join PTI
Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

World

REUTERS
August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Magnitude 6.1 quake hits Iran, felt in Baghdad: USGS

A shallow, magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck about 55 miles (88 km) west-northwest of Kermanshah, in western Iran early on Sunday, the U.S.Geological Survey said.

The quake´s epicenter was only 6 miles deep, the USGS said, and it was felt as far away as Baghdad, according to Iraqi government television.

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.

Iraqi state TV added that no injuries were recorded as a result of the earthquake.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

16 dead in Bulgarian bus crash

16 dead in Bulgarian bus crash
Erdogan says commitment of all Turks needed to combat attacks on economy

Erdogan says commitment of all Turks needed to combat attacks on economy
Afghanistan’s Defence, Interior minister, NDS chief resign

Afghanistan’s Defence, Interior minister, NDS chief resign
China slams 'irresponsible' Trump accusations over N. Korea

China slams 'irresponsible' Trump accusations over N. Korea
Load More load more

Spotlight

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report
Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Photos & Videos

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s