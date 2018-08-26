Sat August 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election

Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election
Hugs and hate

Hugs and hate
The FATF tightrope

The FATF tightrope
Senator Rabbani questions PTI’s ‘haste’ in seeking dialogue with India

Senator Rabbani questions PTI’s ‘haste’ in seeking dialogue with India
Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?

Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?
Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4

Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4
Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018

Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018
Swati meets PM, requests suspending NADRA chief for RTS failure probe

Swati meets PM, requests suspending NADRA chief for RTS failure probe
Three FATA senators, two former MNAs join PTI

Three FATA senators, two former MNAs join PTI
Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Sports

REUTERS
August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Serena ready to take New York spotlight at U.S. Open

Sloane Stephens will be defending her title at the U.S. Open but all eyes will be on Serena Williams over the coming two weeks as the six-times champion attempts to win her first Grand Slam title since becoming a mother.

The tournament will be the third Grand Slam since Williams returned to competition after giving birth last September, and while she has yet to lift a title in 2018 the former world number one has such a formidable record at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center that she can never be counted out.

Williams was cruising along at the French Open until a pectoral injury forced her to withdraw ahead of her last 16 match, and she finished runner-up at Wimbledon, where she showed she has lost none of her fighting spirit.

However, the 36-year-old has not had a smooth buildup to the U.S. Open with early exits at San Jose and Cincinnati.

Chrissie Evert, an 18-times Grand Slam champion, said in a conference call Williams was fighting to get back to her best and would be in with a chance at the Aug. 27 to Sept. 9 tournament.

“I just feel as I’ve seen her progress this summer and I hear her say she can feel it and taste it and she’s close ... and you know she is working harder,” Evert, now an ESPN tennis analyst, said.

“She needs to put in a little more training, get a little quicker around the court, get a few good matches under her belt. If she gets into the second week of the U.S. Open with those matches under her belt she is going to be a favourite for sure.”

Should Williams prevail she would equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles, although not all of Australian Court’s were claimed during the professional era.

A win in two weeks would also put Williams, who has been seeded 17th, nine spots above her world ranking, in the company of Court, Evonne Goolagong and Kim Clijsters as the only mothers to win Grand Slam titles in the professional era.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Hazara woman grabs first Karate medal for Pakistan in Asian Games

Hazara woman grabs first Karate medal for Pakistan in Asian Games
Favourites' tag suits Pakistan for 2019 World Cup: Fakhar Zaman

Favourites' tag suits Pakistan for 2019 World Cup: Fakhar Zaman

Asian Games 2018: Iran´s Moradi breaks 94kg weightlifting world record

Asian Games 2018: Iran´s Moradi breaks 94kg weightlifting world record
French Open to ban Serena´s ´Black Panther´ catsuit

French Open to ban Serena´s ´Black Panther´ catsuit
Load More load more

Spotlight

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report
Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Photos & Videos

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s