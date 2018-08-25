Senator Rabbani questions PTI’s ‘haste’ in seeking dialogue with India

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani has said that people of Pakistan and parliament have already rejected the American demand for ‘do more'.

The PPP senator was referring to the controversy erupted over readout issued by the US State Department about Secretary of State Pompeo phone call to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday

"The Pakistan foreign office statement on Pompeo's call is a cause of concern as it reflects a relationship based on master and servant. People of Pakistan don't accept it. We will raise the matter in the next Senate session," said.

The senator also questioned the haste being shown by the PTI government for restoring dialogue process with India.

"The haste of resumption of dialogue is not in line with the Pakistani state's position with India. Pakistan will only participate in the dialogue if Kashmir issue is also in the agenda. Pakistan can't limit dialogue till terrorism," he said.