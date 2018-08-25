PTI to contest presidential election vigorously: PM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday chaired a meeting of the party’s senior leadership to discuss the strategy for the upcoming presidential election.
The meeting decided to contest the presidential poll scheduled on September 4, with full vigour, said a press release issued by PTI media wing.
The senior PTI leadership mulled over devising a comprehensive strategy to achieve success in the election.
