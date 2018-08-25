People thrash man for torturing wife

MULTAN: A man was tortured by people after he slapped his wife following exchange of heated words at Multan Railways Station.

According to official sources, a couple belonging to Shujabad city was at railway station to leave for Sehwan Sharif, along with their children.

The husband wife started quarreling over some issue.

The man, identified as Aslam, in a fit of rage, slapped his wife.

The woman started hue and cry and many people gathered there started thrashing the husband.

The Railways police arrested the man.

However, after a request from his wife, the police released him.

The man later on also begged pardon from his wife for slapping him.