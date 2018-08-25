Sat August 25, 2018
Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election

Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election
Pakistan

APP
August 25, 2018

Share

Three FATA senators, two former MNAs join PTI

ISLAMABAD: The political leaders still continue to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as three senators from the Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) and two former members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Saturday announced to join the party.

Senators Aurangzeb Khan, Sajjad Toru and Momin Khan, and former MNAs Nasir Khan and Mirza Muhammad Ayub called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the PTI chairman, here and expressed confidence in his vision.

The prime minister welcomed all the leaders to the party, a press release by PTI's Media Wing said.

The meeting was also attended by Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and Senator Haji Fida.

