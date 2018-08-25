Swati meets PM, requests suspending NADRA chief for RTS failure probe

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati Saturday presented a detailed report to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the failure of Result Transmission System on the day of general election.

Azam Swati, in an hour long meeting with the prime minister, who is also the PTI''s chairman, requested for the suspension of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Usman Mobeen, Zulfiqar and Ahmareen as he believed that a transparent probe was not possible in their presence, said PTI press release.

After the general election, the PTI had formed a fact finding committee headed by Senator Swati to look into the failure of the RTS.

The prime minister suggested Azam Swati to consult with the forensic experts before publishing the report and assured him of all of his cooperation.

During the meeting, Swati also apprised the prime minister of the functioning of Ministry of Science and Technology.

He also told the prime minister that hundreds of the people had been recruited in the ministry just on the political basis.

He also briefed the prime minister on the massive embezzlement and violations of rules in the ministry, besides presenting evidences of the corruption by its some high officials.