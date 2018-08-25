Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday nominated Dr Ameer Mohammad Khan Jogezai as Balochistan governor, said a notification issued by the party, Geo reported.

Jogoezai will be the 24th governor of Balochistan. He will replace Muhammad Khan Achakzai, who was appointed on June 11, 2013.

Dr Ameer Jogezai is a pediatrician, who is said to have over 30 years experience as a medical practitioner.

The governor's nominee had also also served as the Registrar at Bolan Medical College in Quetta.



In addition, the prime minister has officially nominated Imran Ismail as Sindh governor, who will take oath of his office on August 27.



Sindh High Court Chief Justice will take oath from Imran Ismail.

“I am thankful to the Almighty Allah, my parents, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for giving me their confidence,” Ismail said in a statement.