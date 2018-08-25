PTI fines MPA Imran Ali Shah with Rs0.5 million over Karachi brawl

KARACHI: PTI's Sindh MPA Imran Ali Shah has been fined with Rs0.5 million after he was caught up in a brawl with a motorist in Karachi earlier this month.

According to the party’s provincial leader Firdaus Shamim Naqvi, the PTI MPA has been handed a hefty penalty of Rs500, 000 after he was spotted on the streets of the metropolis beating up a motorist.

Naqvi further stated that the party has a stern no-tolerance policy for violent behavior by its members adding that: “The inquiry was conducted by Rana Zaki. MPA Imran Shah admitted his fault before the party. The disciplinary committee took the decision after taking into account all facts."

Shah had landed under fire after footage of him had been widely circulated online where he could be seen aggressively hitting a man on a motorbike attempting to cross his vehicle near National Stadium Road in Karachi. The video also shows the MPA’s guards abusing the motorist.

The MPA elected from Nazimabad had justified his act stating that he had “shoved” him after verbal abuses were hurled his way by the motorist.

The MPA will now be required to pay for the medical expenses of at least 20 senior patients at Edhi center and will be sacked from the party if complaints are received in the future.