Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election

MURREE: A joint candidate will be fielded for the election of President of Pakistan, opposition parties announced on Saturday.

“We have agreed to name a joint candidate for the office of the president. But the name will be announced on Sunday because PPP leader have asked for some time to take their leadership into confidence over the discussion,” PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal told media persons after a conference of opposition parties held in Murree on Saturday.

“All opposition parties have also supported the overseas Pakistanis' right to voting. However, they have expressed concerns about the haste being demonstrated in this regard,” he said.

According to Geo News, a panel has been constituted to present three names to opposition parties for candidacy for the office of the president.

The committee will be led by MMA head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and it will have one member each from PML-N and PPP.

The panel has been given the task to shortlist three names by Sunday (tomorrow), after which opposition parties will pick the final name.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif chaired the All Parties Conference (APC). Leaders of PPP, MMA, ANP, KPMAP, NP, QWP and PSP were also in attendance.