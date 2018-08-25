PM Khan summons CM Buzdar to discuss Punjab’s cabinet

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to Islamabad on Sunday to hold final consultations regarding Punjab’s cabinet.

According to sources, the prime minister will hold final consultations with the chief minister and Punjab’s Governor nominee Chaudhry Sarwar about size and names of the cabinet.

The top PTI huddle is likely to approve names of the ministers who are likely to part of Usman Buzdar’s cabinet.

In addition, PTA MPAs from Punjab will also meet the prime minister on the same day.

Sources add that senior leaders may be given preference over newcomers.

Imran Khan wants to have a small cabinet in Punjab and a final decision in this regard is expected to be made by Sunday evening, according to sources, adding that the cabinet will take oath in the next two days.