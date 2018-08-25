Sat August 25, 2018
August 25, 2018

FIA summons Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur again

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur have been summoned by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to its headquarters on Monday in a money laundering case, Geo reported.

This is the fourth time the authority has summoned the former president and his sister in the multi-billion money laundering scandal.

On August 17, a local banking court in Karachi had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Zardari and other absconding suspects in the ongoing probe.

The court ordered the suspects to be arrested and presented before it by September 4.

On August 18, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) approved the former president’s petition for protective bail in the case.

Zardari had filed a petition in the court through his counsels Aitzaz Ahsan and Latif Khosa after a local banking court on August 17 issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the former president and other absconding suspects in the ongoing probe.

The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested last month in connection with the probe.

