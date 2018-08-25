Google Doodle celebrates 100th birthday of Leonard Bernstein

Google is celebrating 100th birthday of American music icon Leonard Bernstein with a Doodle.

The youngest conductor ever to lead the New York Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra, he was also the first U.S. conductor to gain international renown, leading a 1953 performance of ‘Medea’ at La Scala in Milan, Italy's foremost opera house.

The son of Russian immigrants, Bernstein discovered music around age 10 and overcame his parents’ resistance to his passion for the arts.

His creativity and talent spilled over from one artform to the next, and throughout his life, the most persistent criticisms of his work were that he did too much.

“I want to conduct,” he wrote late in life. “I want to play the piano. I want to write for Hollywood. I want to write symphonic music. I want to keep on trying to be, in the full sense of that wonderful word, a musician.

I also want to teach. I want to write books and poetry. And I think I can still do justice to them all.''

Bernstein was also a skilled lecturer—winning a Grammy in 1961 for Best Documentary or Spoken Word Recording (other than comedy). He published books about music and lectured on poetry at Harvard University.

His legacy endures as a musical polymath, a creator of culture, and an example that sometimes more is more.