Sat August 25, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
August 25, 2018

Share

Favourites' tag suits Pakistan for 2019 World Cup: Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan’s ace cricket stalwart Fakhar Zaman, who has stunned everyone with his staggering performance lately, said that the favourites' tag for the 2019 ICC World Cup suits Pakistan perfectly.

Zaman, who has managed to score 85, 210 not out , 43 not out and 117 in his last four innings in the ODIs, believes that Pakistan is capable enough of winning the 2019 World Cup title in England and Wales.

“We will travel to England to win the title and not just to make up the numbers. I do feel that it is right for us to be labelled favourites for the 2019 World Cup as our team will be well equipped for this tournament,” he said.

He says his focus right now remains on winning the Asia Cup 2018 where Pakistan is going to face its arch-nemesis India.

At the moment, I am fully focused on doing well in the upcoming Asia Cup," Zaman said.

"Of course, the 2019 World Cup is an important tournament, but it's far too early for me to start planning for it as there are other international assignments to take care of before that tournament," he added.

Zaman further shared, "Regardless of which team I play against, the fact is that Test cricket is one format that provides the ultimate test of skills for a player and to perform well in this form of the game is my dream.” 

