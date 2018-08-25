Sat August 25, 2018
Pompeo-Imran contact: Pakistan disputes US account of call

Hugs and hate

The FATF tightrope

US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'

Presidential election: Opposition meets in Murree today to pick joint candidate

Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4

Dilemma of a ‘strong opposition’

SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion

'Son in law of Richmond' congratulated on becoming Pakistan premier

PTI announces to make state-run TV independent

Sports

AFP
August 25, 2018

French Open to ban Serena´s ´Black Panther´ catsuit

PARIS: Serena Williams will be banned from wearing her ´Black Panther´ catsuit again at the French Open after Roland Garros chiefs described the outfit as "going too far".

The 36-year-old American star stunned Paris this year in her body-hugging outfit which she said was inspired by the ´Black Panther´ movie and made her feel like a ´warrior princess´.

As well as describing it as "fun and functional", Williams insisted it helped her prevent a return of the blood clots which put her life in danger after giving birth last year.

However, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) insist that the outfit or anything similarly eye-catching will not be welcome at Roland Garros in 2019.

"I really believe that sometimes we have gone too far," FFT president Bernard Giudicelli told Tennis Magazine in remarks reported by French media.

"The outfit of Serena this year, for example, will no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place. Everyone wants to enjoy the showcase."

Giudicelli said that there will be "certain limits" on clothing for the 2019 French Open although he admitted it may be difficult to be too hard line.

"For 2019, it´s a little late because the collections are already designed, but we will still ask the equipment manufacturers to communicate them to us," he said.

