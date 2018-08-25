Wed August 22, 2018
New controversy hits Pak-US ties
World

REUTERS
August 25, 2018

US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'

WASHINGTON: A European Union decision to give $20.7 million in development aid to Iran sends the "wrong message at the wrong time," a senior US official said on Friday, urging Brussels to work with Washington to help end Tehran´s threats to global security.

"Foreign aid from European taxpayers perpetuates the regime´s ability to neglect the needs of its people and stifles meaningful policy changes," US special representative to Iran Brian Hook said in a statement.

"More money in the hands of the ayatollah means more money to conduct assassinations in those very European countries," he added, saying the decision "sends the wrong message at the wrong time.

