Wed August 22, 2018
World

AFP
August 24, 2018

Trump cancels Pompeo North Korea trip

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday announced the cancellation of his top diplomat´s upcoming visit to North Korea, while taking a swipe at China over efforts to disarm the nuclear state.

"I have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to go to North Korea, at this time, because I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Trump said by tweet.

"Additionally, because of our much tougher Trading stance with China, I do not believe they are helping with the process of denuclearization as they once were (despite the UN Sanctions which are in place)," Trump said.

