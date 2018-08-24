Trump cancels Pompeo North Korea trip

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday announced the cancellation of his top diplomat´s upcoming visit to North Korea, while taking a swipe at China over efforts to disarm the nuclear state.
"I have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to go to North Korea, at this time, because I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Trump said by tweet.
"Additionally, because of our much tougher Trading stance with China, I do not believe they are helping with the process of denuclearization as they once were (despite the UN Sanctions which are in place)," Trump said.
