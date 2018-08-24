US Ambassador pays farewell call on PM Imran Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale Friday paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office.
The US Ambassador and Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed issues of mutual interest.
Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also present.
