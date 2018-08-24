Wed August 22, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 24, 2018

US Ambassador pays farewell call on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale Friday paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office.

The US Ambassador and Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed issues of mutual interest.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also present.


