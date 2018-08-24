Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
New controversy hits Pak-US ties

New controversy hits Pak-US ties
The desert of the real

The desert of the real
Reaching the grassroots

Reaching the grassroots
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
Imran Ismail to take oath as 33rd Governor Sindh on August 27

Imran Ismail to take oath as 33rd Governor Sindh on August 27
China willing to play role in improving Pakistan-India ties

China willing to play role in improving Pakistan-India ties
Pakistan’s Foreign Policy review: Imran Khan says no compromise on national interest

Pakistan’s Foreign Policy review: Imran Khan says no compromise on national interest
Minister assures reviewing of petroleum prices

Minister assures reviewing of petroleum prices
Ahmed Nawaz, boy who survived APS attack, aces O-level exams

Ahmed Nawaz, boy who survived APS attack, aces O-level exams

Nation to pay tribute to its martyrs, families on Sept. 6: DG ISPR

Nation to pay tribute to its martyrs, families on Sept. 6: DG ISPR

World

AFP
August 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

'Snake alert' issued in India´s flood-hit Kerala

New Delhi: Hospitals are readying anti-venom and flood victims returning home in the Indian state of Kerala have been told to stay alert as receding waters leave behind a glut of snakes.

Local media reports warned that snakes may be "hiding in cupboards" or under carpets, among clothes or inside washing machines in homes previously submerged by floods that have devastated parts of the southern state.

"Snakes are spotted at many flood-hit homes and alerts have been issued to exercise caution when returning home," Kerala government spokesman Subhash T.V told AFP on Friday.

"Hospitals too have been equipped to face the situation. Instructions have been given to arrange facilities to treat snakebite victims.

"Anti-venom and other necessary medicines are stored at all hospitals, especially those in flood-hit areas," he added.

Local media said several hospitals in the worst-hit areas of northern and central Kerala had reported an increase in the number of patients seeking treatment for snake bites.

Vava Suresh, a local snake handler, told the Hindustan Times newspaper he had received some 22 calls from worried residents and caught 5 cobras in Ernakulam district.

"One was found inside the wardrobe on the second floor of a house... while another one was inside a shelf in a house," he said.

State authorities and wildlife experts have formed teams to come to the aid of those who have found snakes in their home, according to local media.

The PTI news agency said the government had roped in a local snake expert, who advised returning residents to use a stick to sift through their belongings and not to touch household appliances with bare hands.

Around a million people are still packed into temporary camps even though the floods, which have left at least 420 dead and missing, are fast subsiding.

The government says that more than 10,000 kilometres (6,000 miles) of roads have been destroyed or damaged while a legislator said 50,000 houses had been wiped out.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Trump slams social media firms for 'silencing millions'

Trump slams social media firms for 'silencing millions'
US Muslim woman subjected to humiliating screening at airport by TSA officials

US Muslim woman subjected to humiliating screening at airport by TSA officials

China, India agree to expand military ties after defence talks

China, India agree to expand military ties after defence talks
Nine-year-old boy dies after beating by Buddhist monk

Nine-year-old boy dies after beating by Buddhist monk
Load More load more

Spotlight

England recall Vince as Bairstow cover for fourth Test

England recall Vince as Bairstow cover for fourth Test
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Photos & Videos

Spotted: The coolest cat in town!

Spotted: The coolest cat in town!
Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s