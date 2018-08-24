What happens next after Big Bang Theory announced final season!

Big Bang Theory fans and star crew were left to lament after creators Warner Bros and CBS announced that the sitcom would be no more after its twelfth season.

The farewell season announced after Jim Parson, who earns near -$1 million for playing physicist Dr. Sheldon Cooper, initiated the decision for the juggernaut comedy show to end next year.

It was speculated that the Big Bang Theory franchise, owing to its reputation as ‘still one of most-watched television series in US’, did attempt to negotiate with Cooper and his co-stars Kaley Cuoco, and Johnny Galecki over the $50 million a-piece it would cost the producers to keep them for two more series, sources said.

If this is the most the franchise could do to keep the show going on for more than twelve seasons, fans have until September 24 to wait for the last and latest season, which will end in March next year.



On bid to fare well, Dr. Sheldon Cooper has left a lengthy thank you message on Instagram for his Big Bang Theory family and fans.

"It is hard (nearly impossible, actually) to really accept that this is a picture of the first of the final 24 episodes we will shoot for The Big Bang Theory," the 45-year-old actor writes. "I feel very fortunate that we have another 23 episodes to shoot this season because I am hopeful that with each and every one, my level of REALLY accepting this fact will sink in."

"Something else I feel grateful for - and this gratitude needs no time to 'sink in' or become more 'realized;' this grateful-feeling is always with me but is multiplied in this moment of us announcing our final season - but I feel such intense gratitude for our devoted viewers who are the ACTUAL reason we have been graced with the opportunity to explore these characters for 12 years of our lives," he says.

Parson dedicated a whole heartfelt note for his Big Bang Theory crew and reminisced their twelve-season-long journey on the set that made him a household name.

"I feel grateful to our crew - many, many of whom have been with us since day one - and who are the people who bring a sense of steadiness and dependability," Parsons expresses. "Who are so warm and kind and always quick to say hello and smile at us every time we come to the set and who, even though you don't see them on TV, are in many ways the real and steady heartbeat that keeps this body of work alive and breathing while we, like flailing arms and legs, act like jackasses and fools in attempt to make someone laugh."

He also drew his focus to the writers for keeping the series young all this time with geeky jokes and signature punch lines that were pretty hilarious.

"I am grateful to all the writers of our show - those with us now and those that have come and gone - because, without them, there would literally be no Big Bang Theory at all, ever," he notes. "The writers thought of this show, the writers created these characters, the writers are the ones who found ways to keep coming up with organic, entertaining ways to keep the life of this show going which a task much, much more challenging than anyone other than them will ever know or understand."

In his concluding message, he extended his appreciation for all the unmentioned superheroes that helped the show kick off success at all times.

"I will miss all of you and all of this more than I can say and more than I can know at this time."







On the other hand, the decision already has Kaley Cuoco “drowning in tears, to which she took to Instagram with a note for Penny's fans.

"This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets," she captioned a photo of the cast. "No matter when it was going to end , my heart would have always broken in two. Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet."

Cuoco also promised that the series would go "out with a bang."







