Wed August 22, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 24, 2018

Share

PTI's committee completes probe into RTS breakdown

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) completed on Friday the investigation into the shutdown of the election results software on the day of the general elections.

Reports citing sources have revealed that PTI’s Parliamentary leader in the Senate, Azam Swati had been heading the investigation committee launched to look into the breakdown of the Results Transmission System (RTS) as well as detecting those accountable for the fault and to decide the consequences they are to be faced with.

Following the inquiry the committee revealed that the election had been free and fair as proven; however, a forensic audit of the software has still been suggested.

Prime Minsiter Imran Khan is expected to have a meeting with the committee head tomorrow to brief him about the probe's outcomes.

The software which was introduced by the Election Commission of Pakistan on the day of the polling had become target of immense censure by the public after deferred broadcasts of the official results.

Subsequent to this, opposition parties had termed the elections rigged and had demanded a an inquiry into the software. 

