PTI govt bans discretionary funds of President, PM, ministers

Islamabad: As part of austerity measures, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has put ban on discretionary funds of the Prime Minister, President and Ministers.



Briefing the media after cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, information minister Fawad Chaudhry said, “Past government used national kitty like their personal property.

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif used Rs51 billion of discretionary funds in one year, claimed Chaudhry and added that of the President Rs80 to 90 millions.

Last year, Nawaz Sharif used Rs21 billion discretionary funds, information minister added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will not use his special charter for visits, said fawad Chaudhry.



The government has approved the dissolution of useless Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) ministry, he said.

