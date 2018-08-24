Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Pakistan’s acclaimed actor Fahad Mustufa has gradually taken over the country’s showbiz panorama and now the actor claims to have reached a pedestal where he feels like ‘Pakistan’s Salman Khan.’

In conversation with BBC Asian Network, the 'Load Wedding' actor went into discourse about his career that has expanded at a rapid pace and why he became part of the recently released hit film ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2’.

The 35-year-old actor stated: “We hardly make films in Pakistan so when a good production house is involved, one should be a part of it."

In regards to having his films released on the day of Eid, the actor stated: “Since the past four years, producers have been releasing their films on Eid because it’s the time of the year when the masses of the country come to the cinema. I have often had films releasing on Eid as well and I don’t know if I should say this but I feel like the Salman Khan of Pakistan.”

