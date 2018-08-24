Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan’s acclaimed actor Fahad Mustufa has gradually taken over the country’s showbiz panorama and now the actor claims to have reached a pedestal where he feels like ‘Pakistan’s Salman Khan.’
In conversation with BBC Asian Network, the 'Load Wedding' actor went into discourse about his career that has expanded at a rapid pace and why he became part of the recently released hit film ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2’.
The 35-year-old actor stated: “We hardly make films in Pakistan so when a good production house is involved, one should be a part of it."
In regards to having his films released on the day of Eid, the actor stated: “Since the past four years, producers have been releasing their films on Eid because it’s the time of the year when the masses of the country come to the cinema. I have often had films releasing on Eid as well and I don’t know if I should say this but I feel like the Salman Khan of Pakistan.”
Pakistan’s acclaimed actor Fahad Mustufa has gradually taken over the country’s showbiz panorama and now the actor claims to have reached a pedestal where he feels like ‘Pakistan’s Salman Khan.’
In conversation with BBC Asian Network, the 'Load Wedding' actor went into discourse about his career that has expanded at a rapid pace and why he became part of the recently released hit film ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2’.
The 35-year-old actor stated: “We hardly make films in Pakistan so when a good production house is involved, one should be a part of it."
In regards to having his films released on the day of Eid, the actor stated: “Since the past four years, producers have been releasing their films on Eid because it’s the time of the year when the masses of the country come to the cinema. I have often had films releasing on Eid as well and I don’t know if I should say this but I feel like the Salman Khan of Pakistan.”
Comments