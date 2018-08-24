Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
New controversy hits Pak-US ties

New controversy hits Pak-US ties
The desert of the real

The desert of the real
Reaching the grassroots

Reaching the grassroots
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
Imran Ismail to take oath as 33rd Governor Sindh on August 27

Imran Ismail to take oath as 33rd Governor Sindh on August 27
China willing to play role in improving Pakistan-India ties

China willing to play role in improving Pakistan-India ties
Pakistan’s Foreign Policy review: Imran Khan says no compromise on national interest

Pakistan’s Foreign Policy review: Imran Khan says no compromise on national interest
Minister assures reviewing of petroleum prices

Minister assures reviewing of petroleum prices
Ahmed Nawaz, boy who survived APS attack, aces O-level exams

Ahmed Nawaz, boy who survived APS attack, aces O-level exams

Nation to pay tribute to its martyrs, families on Sept. 6: DG ISPR

Nation to pay tribute to its martyrs, families on Sept. 6: DG ISPR

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Pakistan’s acclaimed actor Fahad Mustufa has gradually taken over the country’s showbiz panorama and now the actor claims to have reached a pedestal where he feels like ‘Pakistan’s Salman Khan.’

In conversation with BBC Asian Network, the 'Load Wedding' actor went into discourse about his career that has expanded at a rapid pace and why he became part of the recently released hit film ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2’.

The 35-year-old actor stated: “We hardly make films in Pakistan so when a good production house is involved, one should be a part of it."

In regards to having his films released on the day of Eid, the actor stated: “Since the past four years, producers have been releasing their films on Eid because it’s the time of the year when the masses of the country come to the cinema. I have often had films releasing on Eid as well and I don’t know if I should say this but I feel like the Salman Khan of Pakistan.” 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

What happens next after Big Bang Theory announced final season!

What happens next after Big Bang Theory announced final season!
Dakota Johnson faces reel demons in disturbing horror film “Suspiria”: trailer out!

Dakota Johnson faces reel demons in disturbing horror film “Suspiria”: trailer out!
WATCH: Priyanka’s heart-melting message on father’s birthday leaves all teary-eyed

WATCH: Priyanka’s heart-melting message on father’s birthday leaves all teary-eyed
Ranveer-Deepika's wedding to be held in India, not Italy: Indian media

Ranveer-Deepika's wedding to be held in India, not Italy: Indian media

Load More load more

Spotlight

England recall Vince as Bairstow cover for fourth Test

England recall Vince as Bairstow cover for fourth Test
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Photos & Videos

Spotted: The coolest cat in town!

Spotted: The coolest cat in town!
Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s