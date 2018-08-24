Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
New controversy hits Pak-US ties

New controversy hits Pak-US ties
The desert of the real

The desert of the real
Reaching the grassroots

Reaching the grassroots
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
PM Imran Khan offers humanitarian assistance to India after floods in Kerala

PM Imran Khan offers humanitarian assistance to India after floods in Kerala
China willing to play role in improving Pakistan-India ties

China willing to play role in improving Pakistan-India ties
Pakistan’s Foreign Policy review: Imran Khan says no compromise on national interest

Pakistan’s Foreign Policy review: Imran Khan says no compromise on national interest
Cabinet likely to ban discretionary funds of PM Imran, ministers

Cabinet likely to ban discretionary funds of PM Imran, ministers
Ahmed Nawaz, boy who survived APS attack, aces O-level exams

Ahmed Nawaz, boy who survived APS attack, aces O-level exams

Nation to pay tribute to its martyrs, families on Sept. 6: DG ISPR

Nation to pay tribute to its martyrs, families on Sept. 6: DG ISPR

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nation to pay tribute to its martyrs, families on Sept. 6: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistani nation will pay tribute to its martyrs and their families on September 06, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Friday.

In a tweet DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said, “Nation will pay tribute to its Martyrs & their families on 6 Sep.”

He went on to say, every Pakistani will be part of this unique campaign reaching out to their families, home, street, mohalla, village, city, province and place of Martyrdom.

Let’s salute their sacrifice, he said and added that details will be shared soon.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PTI govt bans discretionary funds of President, PM, ministers

PTI govt bans discretionary funds of President, PM, ministers

Pakistan is no longer ‘darling’ of West, Qureshi briefs on Foreign Policy

Pakistan is no longer ‘darling’ of West, Qureshi briefs on Foreign Policy
Minister assures reviewing of petroleum prices

Minister assures reviewing of petroleum prices
Metro bus projects to be investigated, decides PTI govt

Metro bus projects to be investigated, decides PTI govt
Load More load more

Spotlight

England recall Vince as Bairstow cover for fourth Test

England recall Vince as Bairstow cover for fourth Test
Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha

Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha
Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Photos & Videos

Spotted: The coolest cat in town!

Spotted: The coolest cat in town!
Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s