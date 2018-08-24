Nation to pay tribute to its martyrs, families on Sept. 6: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistani nation will pay tribute to its martyrs and their families on September 06, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Friday.



In a tweet DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said, “Nation will pay tribute to its Martyrs & their families on 6 Sep.”

He went on to say, every Pakistani will be part of this unique campaign reaching out to their families, home, street, mohalla, village, city, province and place of Martyrdom.

Let’s salute their sacrifice, he said and added that details will be shared soon.