Wed August 22, 2018
New controversy hits Pak-US ties

The desert of the real

Reaching the grassroots

Naya style of a Naya PM

PM Imran Khan offers humanitarian assistance to India after floods in Kerala

China willing to play role in improving Pakistan-India ties

Pakistan’s Foreign Policy review: Imran Khan says no compromise on national interest

Cabinet likely to ban discretionary funds of PM Imran, ministers

Ahmed Nawaz, boy who survived APS attack, aces O-level exams

S.Africa lashes Trump over land ‘seizures’ tweet

Web Desk
August 24, 2018

WATCH: Priyanka’s heart-melting message on father’s birthday leaves all teary-eyed

The global icon, Priyanka Chopra, was in limelight especially after her engagement with Nick Jonas in Mumbai. But, this time she’s in news for a different reason as she has paid tribute to her father on his birth anniversary while combining all his pictures in a video accompanied by a moving message that reflects how much she’s been missing him in all these years.

PeeCee posted a short video on Instagram, a beautiful collection of memories of all times that she spent with her father ‘Ashok Chopra’ who died battling cancer in 2013. From pictures of his young days  with Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra, the background score complimented the photographs adding cherry to the top.

‘Dad, you are so missed. Happy Birthday, Always and forever!’ reads PeeCee’s instagram post that has left the world all emotional and teary-eyed.

