WATCH: Priyanka’s heart-melting message on father’s birthday leaves all teary-eyed

The global icon, Priyanka Chopra, was in limelight especially after her engagement with Nick Jonas in Mumbai. But, this time she’s in news for a different reason as she has paid tribute to her father on his birth anniversary while combining all his pictures in a video accompanied by a moving message that reflects how much she’s been missing him in all these years.



PeeCee posted a short video on Instagram, a beautiful collection of memories of all times that she spent with her father ‘Ashok Chopra’ who died battling cancer in 2013. From pictures of his young days with Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra, the background score complimented the photographs adding cherry to the top.

‘Dad, you are so missed. Happy Birthday, Always and forever!’ reads PeeCee’s instagram post that has left the world all emotional and teary-eyed.