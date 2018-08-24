Wed August 22, 2018
Web Desk
August 24, 2018

Ranveer-Deepika's wedding to be held in India, not Italy: Indian media

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding preparations are in full swing, as new details regarding the grand Bollywood nuptials emerge every day.

It was previously reported that the wedding ceremony is scheduled for November 20, now according to a new report a grand puja will be held 10 days prior to the actual wedding ceremony in Bangalore, followed by a fancy reception in Mumbai.

According to earlier reports, the wedding was supposed to be organised at Lake Como in Italy.

A source close to the couple had earlier confirmed the wedding date.

“Both Ranveer and Deepika were keen on having a destination wedding in Italy and they have finalised Lake Como as their wedding destination. The place is dotted with exquisite villas along the shoreline, which is why both of them decided to wed in this beautiful place,” a source told the magazine.

“Preparations are in full swing from both sides. Ladies have begun the wedding shopping. Ranveer is extremely excited about the wedding and is evidently on cloud nine with both his professional and personal life being on a high,” the source continued.

Actor Kabir Bedi had also officially confirmed the news in his tweet:


