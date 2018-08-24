Kourtney Karsashian's ex Younes Bendjima attacked man as Drake,others looked on

Younes Bendjima is former boxer and a famous model who has dated model and TV personality Kourtney Kardashian.

He is making headlines again months after split from Kardashian. This time around he has become focus of the attention for all the wrong reasons.

News is that a media out let has got its hand on a video which shows Mr Bendijma punching a man outside Los Angeles hotspot Delilah.

Canadian raper Drake was among those who looked on as Younes Bendjima pummeled the man.

Accordint to reports, the incident took place on March 24 when he was leaving a club along with Drake and some other folks.

The model beat the man when an employee of the club reportedly said something to the gang.

Although the victim filed a case against Bendjima, but later decided not to pursue the matter further.