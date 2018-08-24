Wed August 22, 2018
Web Desk
August 24, 2018

Pakistan’s Foreign Policy review: Imran Khan says no compromise on national interest

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan doesn’t want confrontation with any country and that there would be no compromise on national interests.

The prime minister visited Foreign Office today where got his first briefing on challenges and opportunities available to the country as the new government fully takes charge.

He directed the Pakistani missions abroad to improve their performance and play more constructive role.

Sharing his vision, the PM said the PTI government wanted better ties with the neighbouring countries. Regarding India, Khan said resolution of chronic issues is a must for regional progress.

The PM was briefed that ties with US are strained and that visit of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo next month expected to bring thaw between the two countries.

Pompeo is scheduled to reach Pakistan on September 05 and hold talks with the new government. A new controversy hit just before the high-profile visit when Islamabad and Wahsington differed on the talking points between Khan and Pompeo.

