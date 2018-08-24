Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

B-town couples are always a part of top news instigating a buzz regarding their marriage plans every now and then with paparazzi keeping hawk’s eye on every move they make.



The new duo that enjoys all media attention these days is ‘Tamasha’s star Ranbir Kapoor and ‘Dear Zindagi’s actress Alia Bhatt who were expected to tie knot in near time due to their recurrent appearances together in public.



A few months ago, the couple made their relationship public, to which the actor opened up during an interview with Hindustan Times:

“It’s [such rumors] all a part of show business. You make up a story, and soon, there’s another story of the first story, and so on. I have always believed that marriage is something that will happen naturally. It can’t be like, ‘Okay, I am 35 now, so it’s time to get married’. It should come to you and your partner naturally and you should both feel, ‘This is the right phase. Now, we should take this relationship to the next level’.”

“But right now there’s nothing like that. I haven’t decided on marriage yet,” the Barfi star asserted.

Ranbir added on, “I am in a happy, positive and beautiful phase of my life. But you can talk about your personal life only to a degree. Otherwise, it becomes the forerunner of your life and your work takes a back seat. There is always excitement to know about someone’s personal life. But you want to give the relationship respect so that people don’t malign it in a gossipy way. It is something beautiful, sacred and really important to you, so you want to deal with it in a nice manner.”

While shedding light on his upcoming movie Brahmastra, Ranbir said, “I really hope that I have the opportunity in Brahmastra to make a great cinematic couple with Alia and do good work with her, because here is an actor who can add so much to you [as an artist]. So, I am very excited and looking forward to our creative collaboration.”