Imran Khan arrives at FO for briefing

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is being briefed about Pakistan's foreign policy challenges at a briefing also attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other senior officials of the ministry.



The prime minster reached the Foreign Office earlier today where he was welcomed by the minister and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua.

According to Geo News,"the new PM will be taken into confidence regarding ties with India, Afghanistan, China, Iran and the United States".

The PM will share his vision with the FO under the light of which foreign policy will be reviewed.

Qureshi will address a press conference later today to share the decisions taken during the meeting.