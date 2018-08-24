Wed August 22, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 24, 2018

Cabinet likely to ban discretionary funds of PM Imran, ministers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet on Friday (today), Geo News reported.

The cabinet meeting is expected to take significant measures to set the tone for new government.

A summary regarding six-day working week would be presented for approval before the cabinet. The summary has been prepared by the Establishment Division.

According to the TV channel, the decision has also been made to ban the discretionary funds of the prime minister, members of parliament and ministers as part of austerity measures .

A report seeking a ban on foreign tours of ministers, advisers and secretaries would also be presented, Geo News reported.

