Wed August 22, 2018
Pakistan hits back at US over ‘factually incorrect’ statement

The desert of the real

Reaching the grassroots

Naya style of a Naya PM

PM Imran Khan offers humanitarian assistance to India after floods in Kerala

Fawad Chaudhry presented dollar garland in Jhelum

Can Imran Khan bring Pakistan in from the diplomatic cold?

Australia braces for new prime minister after bitter coup

Ahmed Nawaz, boy who survived APS attack, aces O-level exams

S.Africa lashes Trump over land ‘seizures’ tweet

World

Web Desk
August 24, 2018

Teenage girl raped, killed in India

A teenage girl was raped and killed in the Indian state of Maharashtra on Thursday evening, Hindustan Times quoted police as saying on Friday.

According to the newspaper, the 14-year old girl was alone at home when an unidentified man entered the house, raped her and strangled her in Bhiwandi tehsil of Thane district.

Citing police, the Times reported that the assailant also forced her head into a tub of water which might have caused the death.

Police are said to have lodged a case and launched a probe. 

