Teenage girl raped, killed in India

A teenage girl was raped and killed in the Indian state of Maharashtra on Thursday evening, Hindustan Times quoted police as saying on Friday.

According to the newspaper, the 14-year old girl was alone at home when an unidentified man entered the house, raped her and strangled her in Bhiwandi tehsil of Thane district.

Citing police, the Times reported that the assailant also forced her head into a tub of water which might have caused the death.

Police are said to have lodged a case and launched a probe.