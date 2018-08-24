Wed August 22, 2018
Pakistan

APP
August 24, 2018

KP Govt to take solid measures for uplift of tourism in Swat: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmud Khan on Thursday said his government will take solid measures for uplift of tourism sector in picturesque Swat district as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to media persons at his residence in Swat district, the Chief Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted importance of tourism in his first historic address to the nation and he would take solid measures for promotion and uplift of tourism sector in Swat district as per his vision.

He said tourism’s potential of KP including Swat district would be fully tapped.

The Chief Minister said simplicity was PTI’s manifesto that would be implemented in letter and spirit.

“No one is VIP now. Development of Pakistan is our collective objective,” the CM reiterated.

“I am the Chief Minister of people of the entire province and is ready for tackling of all kinds of challenges,” he maintained.

The Chief Minister KP made it crystal clear that they will not live in CM and Governor Houses.

The CM said people have highest expectations from PTI Government and he would make untiring efforts to fulfill on their expectations.

