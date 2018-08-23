Pakistan to effectively present its case against Kalbhushan in ICJ: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that Pakistan would effectively present its case against Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as it had solid evidences against him.



Pakistan would stand victorious in the case, he said responding to a question during talk with media persons here at an Eid Milan Party with the people of NA-156 and NA-157 constituencies.

The minister said Pakistan’s foreign policy could not be improved during the last four and a half years. He would attend the United Nations General Assembly session in September and present Pakistan’s case in an amicable way before the world, he added.

He said the issues of international level were mostly of complex nature which needed consistent presentation of the country’s viewpoint before the world. Moreover, changes in circumstances also required the same.

Now, Pakistan’s viewpoint would be presented at international forums in a, effective way, he added.

Responding to a question about the effectiveness of UN, Qureshi said some people were frustrated due to the role of the organization, however, it was still an important forum.

Responding to a question about peace in Afghanistan, the foreign minister said both the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan had rendered many sacrifices. Both countries wanted to resolve problems impeding restoration of peace, he added.

As regards the prime minister’s address to the nation, Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan was well aware of the masses’ problems, which, he had mentioned in his address and sought their continuous support so that he could meet the challenges of economy.

He said the government needed people’s support as it would have to take some difficult decisions. Imran Khan, however, would not disappoint the masses, he added.

He said during the first 100 days, the new government would set its direction. It would be very important to hold the corrupt as without doing so the delivery of services by different departments could not be improved, he added.

Qureshi said in the past, the people were burdened through indirect taxation. However, Prime Minister Imran Khan had a vision to bring the wealthy people in the tax net, he said.

About the South Punjab province, he said the new province would become a reality and for that purpose, the government would seek cooperation of the opposition parties.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Qamar Zaman Kaira had issued positive statements regarding the South Punjab province.

Qureshi said he had got a briefing from Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua. He would keep the prime minister abreast about all the issues, he added.