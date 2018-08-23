Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PM Imran Khan offers humanitarian assistance to India after floods in Kerala

PM Imran Khan offers humanitarian assistance to India after floods in Kerala
Police kill two suspected robbers in Karachi encounter

Police kill two suspected robbers in Karachi encounter
Saudi Arabia seeks death penalty for Israa: Rights groups

Saudi Arabia seeks death penalty for Israa: Rights groups
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
PM Imran Khan summons federal cabinet meeting on 3rd day of Eid

PM Imran Khan summons federal cabinet meeting on 3rd day of Eid
Kuldip Nayar passes away

Kuldip Nayar passes away
Can Imran Khan bring Pakistan in from the diplomatic cold?

Can Imran Khan bring Pakistan in from the diplomatic cold?
Fire engulfs superstore in Karachi

Fire engulfs superstore in Karachi
Fawad Chaudhry presented dollar garland in Jhelum

Fawad Chaudhry presented dollar garland in Jhelum
Trump denies wrongdoing, slams Cohen 'stories' on hush payments

Trump denies wrongdoing, slams Cohen 'stories' on hush payments

Pakistan

APP
August 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan to effectively present its case against Kalbhushan in ICJ: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that Pakistan would effectively present its case against Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as it had solid evidences against him.

Pakistan would stand victorious in the case, he said responding to a question during talk with media persons here at an Eid Milan Party with the people of NA-156 and NA-157 constituencies.

The minister said Pakistan’s foreign policy could not be improved during the last four and a half years. He would attend the United Nations General Assembly session in September and present Pakistan’s case in an amicable way before the world, he added.

He said the issues of international level were mostly of complex nature which needed consistent presentation of the country’s viewpoint before the world. Moreover, changes in circumstances also required the same.

Now, Pakistan’s viewpoint would be presented at international forums in a, effective way, he added.

Responding to a question about the effectiveness of UN, Qureshi said some people were frustrated due to the role of the organization, however, it was still an important forum.

Responding to a question about peace in Afghanistan, the foreign minister said both the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan had rendered many sacrifices. Both countries wanted to resolve problems impeding restoration of peace, he added.

As regards the prime minister’s address to the nation, Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan was well aware of the masses’ problems, which, he had mentioned in his address and sought their continuous support so that he could meet the challenges of economy.

He said the government needed people’s support as it would have to take some difficult decisions. Imran Khan, however, would not disappoint the masses, he added.

He said during the first 100 days, the new government would set its direction. It would be very important to hold the corrupt as without doing so the delivery of services by different departments could not be improved, he added.

Qureshi said in the past, the people were burdened through indirect taxation. However, Prime Minister Imran Khan had a vision to bring the wealthy people in the tax net, he said.

About the South Punjab province, he said the new province would become a reality and for that purpose, the government would seek cooperation of the opposition parties.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Qamar Zaman Kaira had issued positive statements regarding the South Punjab province.

Qureshi said he had got a briefing from Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua. He would keep the prime minister abreast about all the issues, he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pakistan rejects 'factually incorrect' US statement on Imran-Pompeo conversation

Pakistan rejects 'factually incorrect' US statement on Imran-Pompeo conversation
Pompeo telephones PM Imran, expresses US willingness to work with new govt

Pompeo telephones PM Imran, expresses US willingness to work with new govt
PM Imran Khan offers humanitarian assistance to India after floods in Kerala

PM Imran Khan offers humanitarian assistance to India after floods in Kerala
Soldier martyred, three injured in North Waziristan IED blast

Soldier martyred, three injured in North Waziristan IED blast
Load More load more

Spotlight

New Zealand´s pedal-powered politician has baby boy

New Zealand´s pedal-powered politician has baby boy
Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha

Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha
Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

Photos & Videos

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight