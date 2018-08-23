Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PM Imran Khan offers humanitarian assistance to India after floods in Kerala

PM Imran Khan offers humanitarian assistance to India after floods in Kerala
Police kill two suspected robbers in Karachi encounter

Police kill two suspected robbers in Karachi encounter
Saudi Arabia seeks death penalty for Israa: Rights groups

Saudi Arabia seeks death penalty for Israa: Rights groups
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
PM Imran Khan summons federal cabinet meeting on 3rd day of Eid

PM Imran Khan summons federal cabinet meeting on 3rd day of Eid
Kuldip Nayar passes away

Kuldip Nayar passes away
Can Imran Khan bring Pakistan in from the diplomatic cold?

Can Imran Khan bring Pakistan in from the diplomatic cold?
Fire engulfs superstore in Karachi

Fire engulfs superstore in Karachi
Fawad Chaudhry presented dollar garland in Jhelum

Fawad Chaudhry presented dollar garland in Jhelum
Trump denies wrongdoing, slams Cohen 'stories' on hush payments

Trump denies wrongdoing, slams Cohen 'stories' on hush payments

Sports

REUTERS
August 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Asian Games: Spirited Iran end India's kabaddi reign

JAKARTA: India’s 28-year reign as the Asian Games’ kabaddi kings came to a spectacular end following a shock 27-18 defeat by Iran in the men’s semi-finals on Thursday.

India had maintained a vice-like grip on kabaddi since its Asiad inclusion in 1990, winning all seven men’s and two women’s titles.

Such has been India’s dominance that when South Korea edged them 24-23 in a group match on Monday, it was their first kabaddi defeat at the Asian Games.

Further confirmation of the fading aura came at Theatre Garuda where Iran outplayed them to avenge their losses to India in the last two men’s finals.

Iran’s Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli called it the team’s biggest victory and said they did thorough video analysis of the Indian team.

“We narrowly lost the final against India at the Incheon Games four years ago. This time we had done our homework. We are here to win the gold,” he said.

The teams were tied 9-9 in the first half before Iran surged ahead in the second to complete a memorable victory. The arena turned into a massive dance floor with the players and support staff breaking into wild celebration as soon as the match was over.

The losing semi-finalists’ bronze medal provided little solace for India captain Ajay Thakur, who looked gutted as he sat with a bandaged head, having sustained a nasty cut during the contest, while the Iranians celebrated around him.

India’s famed raiders let them down while they conceded seven super-tackles, each worth two points.

“Our raiders were probably over-excited and made some rash decisions and we ended up conceding so many super-tackles,” India coach Ram Meher Singh told reporters.

“Our raiders are the best in the world, but the forward line somehow did not work today. We could not capitalise in the first half.

“We conceded 14 points through the super-tackles, and then Ajay got injured, which was very unfortunate.”

Singh denied the team had been complacent but felt the players may have been under pressure to continue their golden run.

“I won’t say they were over-confident. But we won the last seven Asian Games gold, so there was this pressure to continue that run here.”

Iran will take on South Korea, who beat Pakistan 27-24.

India’s women remained on course for a third straight Asiad gold following their 27-14 win against Taiwan in the semi-finals.

They will meet Iran, who beat Thailand 23-16 in the last four, in the final.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Kohli back on top of the world in Test ranking

Kohli back on top of the world in Test ranking
Five things we learned from the third England-India Test

Five things we learned from the third England-India Test
Shastri hails India´s best all-time pace attack after rout of England

Shastri hails India´s best all-time pace attack after rout of England
I will not disappoint Imran Khan, Ehsan Mani on nomination as PCB chief

I will not disappoint Imran Khan, Ehsan Mani on nomination as PCB chief

Load More load more

Spotlight

New Zealand´s pedal-powered politician has baby boy

New Zealand´s pedal-powered politician has baby boy
Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha

Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha
Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

Photos & Videos

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight