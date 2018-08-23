Pompeo telephones PM Imran, expresses US willingness to work with new govt

ISLAMABAD: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday and congratulated him on assuming the office the PM.



The US top diplomat expressed his country’s willing to work with the Imran Khan’s government for productive bilateral relations.

Pompeo expressed well wishes for Imran Khan and his government.

He also raised importance of Pakistan taking decisive action against all terrorists and Islamabad’s vital role in promoting the Afghan peace process.

During the conversation, Khan emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between the US and Pakistan on the basis of mutual trust and mutual benefit, and underscored the importance of peace and stability in the region especially in Afghanistan.

According to reports, Mike Pompeo will visit Pakistan on September 05 and will likely hold meeting with Prime Minister.

