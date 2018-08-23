Knifeman kills mother, sister in Paris suburb attack

TRAPPES, France: A man with psychiatric problems fatally stabbed his mother and sister in the Paris suburb of Trappes on Thursday and seriously wounded a third person, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said.



The 36-year-old launched his attack in a street in broad daylight before taking refuge in a house. He was shot dead by police when he ran towards them in a threatening way, the minister said.

“It appears the criminal had serious psychiatric problems,” Collomb told reporters in Trappes.

“He was known (to police) for advocating terrorism but it seems he was a disturbed person rather than someone who could respond to calls for action from terrorist organisations like Daesh,” he said.

Collomb said counter-terrorism prosecutors were not at this stage in charge of the investigation but were following it closely.

Trappes is a low-income town located in Paris’ affluent western suburbs. Dozens of radicalised youths from the town of about 30,000 habitants have left for Syria.

Daesh swiftly claimed responsibility for the attack but provided no evidence of a link to the knifeman.