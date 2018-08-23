Wed August 22, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 23, 2018

Denizens continue to face trouble with openly-dumped animal waste

HYDERABAD: Denizens continued to face difficulties with offal and animal waste left open in many residential areas on the second day of Eid.

Expressing anger on the matter, Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani directed Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Health Director Rafique Rajput to get the streets cleaned by evening.

Speaking to the media, Ghani sought improvement at the end of cleanliness drive in Karachi, adding that his visit to Hyderabad was to see if cleanliness measures were being executed there.

He warned that stringent actions would be taken against the concerned authorities failed at carrying out immediate disposal of the animal waste dumped open on streets in Hyderabad.

He pointed out that the work is often carried out only when there are reports of a minister’s visit.

Taking initiative against public discomfort, social media spoke of civil sense required in handling the animal sacrifice, citing uncivilized  measures   that were carried out in many areas of Karachi and Lahore as well.






