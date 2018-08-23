Trump says market would ´crash´ if he were impeached

Washington: President Donald Trump said in an interview aired Thursday that the US economy would collapse if he were impeached.



"I will tell you what, if I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor," Trump told Fox and Friends.

Trump was responding to a question on his mounting legal woes after his former attorney Michael Cohen said under oath that Trump instructed him to commit a felony by breaking US campaign finance laws.