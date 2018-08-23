Trump says market would ´crash´ if he were impeached

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: President Donald Trump said in an interview aired Thursday that the US economy would collapse if he were impeached.
"I will tell you what, if I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor," Trump told Fox and Friends.
Trump was responding to a question on his mounting legal woes after his former attorney Michael Cohen said under oath that Trump instructed him to commit a felony by breaking US campaign finance laws.
Washington: President Donald Trump said in an interview aired Thursday that the US economy would collapse if he were impeached.
"I will tell you what, if I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor," Trump told Fox and Friends.
Trump was responding to a question on his mounting legal woes after his former attorney Michael Cohen said under oath that Trump instructed him to commit a felony by breaking US campaign finance laws.
Comments