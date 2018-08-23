Wed August 22, 2018
US to bring back Khalilzad as special Afghanistan envoy: sources
Police kill two suspected robbers in Karachi encounter
Saudi Arabia seeks death penalty for Israa: Rights groups
Naya style of a Naya PM
Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR
Kuldip Nayar passes away
Can Imran Khan bring Pakistan in from the diplomatic cold?
Fire engulfs superstore in Karachi
Shehbaz Sharif meets Nawaz, Maryam at Adiala jail
Trump denies wrongdoing, slams Cohen 'stories' on hush payments

World

AFP
August 23, 2018

Austrian man tries to board train with horse

Vienna: Photos of a man aboard a train went viral Wednesday due to his unusual travelling companion: a horse.

The man reportedly tried to board two trains in the state of Styria with his horse named Frieda. But train conductors refused to continue the journey with Frieda aboard.

Photos of the young man holding Frieda surrounded by laughing passengers were shared on Twitter and retweeted by state rail company OeBB.

"We hope this will stay a one-off," OeBB spokeswoman Julianne Pamme was quoted by Austrian news agency APA as saying, adding that horses could be dangerous, for example if the train had to break suddenly.

OeBB guidelines stipulate that small, harmless animals in closed and secure containers, as well as dogs on leashes and wearing muzzles can be taken on trains.

