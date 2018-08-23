Fire engulfs superstore in Karachi

KARACHI: Firefighters were dispatched to Awami Markaz after a fire broke out at a superstore on Shahra-e-Faisal on Thursday.

According to reports, the fire started in the basement of the store which later engulfed upper parts.

Six fire tenders were sent to the site to extinguish the flames.

Fire tenders of the Pakistan Navy were also taking part in the operation which is still on going.

Fire Brigade officials said they were smoke has filled the building creating difficulties for fire fighters .

A state of emergency has been declared at the hydrants in Safoora and elsewhere to ensure uninterrupted supply of water.

Reason behind the fire and the losses caused by the inferno were not immediately known.