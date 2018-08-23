Wed August 22, 2018
Web Desk
August 23, 2018

Fire engulfs superstore in Karachi

KARACHI: Firefighters were dispatched to  Awami Markaz after a fire broke out at  a superstore on Shahra-e-Faisal on Thursday.

According to reports, the fire started  in the basement of the store which later engulfed upper parts.

Six  fire tenders were sent to the site  to extinguish  the flames.

Fire tenders of the Pakistan Navy were also taking part in the  operation which is still on going.

Fire Brigade officials said they were smoke has filled the  building creating difficulties for fire fighters .

A state of emergency  has been declared  at the hydrants in Safoora and elsewhere to ensure uninterrupted supply of water.

Reason behind the fire and  the losses caused by the inferno were not immediately known.

