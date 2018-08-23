Wed August 22, 2018
World

AFP
August 23, 2018

New Zealand´s pedal-powered politician has baby boy

Wellington: A New Zealand government minister who made global headlines when she cycled to hospital for the birth of her first child has delivered a healthy baby boy, her office said Wednesday.

Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter, a Green MP and keen cyclist, chose pedal power for Sunday´s one kilometre (0.6 mile) journey from her home to Auckland City Hospital for the delivery.

Her action, dubbed "the most onbrand thing ever" by colleagues, was featured in media outlets across the world and drew an enthusiastic online response.

"WHAT A BABE," tweeted Hollywood star Kristin Bell, while others described her as "one tough lady".

Genter, who was 42 weeks pregnant, said the car was too small to accommodate her "support crew" and the bike ride "put me in the best possible mood".

After being induced, she gave birth late Tuesday.

"We´re overjoyed to announce the safe arrival of our son at 18.03 this evening, weighing almost 4.3kg (9 lb 8oz)," she posted on social media.

"We waited a very long time for labour to start, but when it did it was short and sharp."

Genter plans to take three months´ maternity leave.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who returned from six weeks´ maternity leave this month after the birth of daughter Neve, congratulated her colleague.

"So pleased to hear of the safe arrival of the newest addition to the parliamentary play group. Hope you enjoy those very special first few days," she tweeted.

Ardern, who was elected last year, became only the second world leader to give birth while in office after Pakistan´s Benazir Bhutto in 1990.

